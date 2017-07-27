Sun Prairie Civic Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast Jr. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast Jr.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's summer children's program is proud to present Beauty and the Beast Jr. July 28-30.

The cast is made up of 61 children, which range in ages from 8-years-old to freshman in high school.  This program also consists of a high school internship.  High School students have the opportunity to explore a new side of theatre as they help with backstage elements; such as costuming, props, vocal directing, and assistant directing. 

The performances are July 28 at 7:00 p.m., July 29 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and July 30 at 2:00 p.m.   All performances are at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School Auditorium. 

The theatre is also presenting Rock Around the Block, a 1950's musical comedy, which is comprised of a cast of 19 high schoolers, many of whom are also part of the current summer internship program.  Rock Around the Block will be performed August 4-6. 

