Sun Prairie Civic Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast Jr.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's summer children's program is proud to present Beauty and the Beast Jr. July 28-30.

The cast is made up of 61 children, which range in ages from 8-years-old to freshman in high school. This program also consists of a high school internship. High School students have the opportunity to explore a new side of theatre as they help with backstage elements; such as costuming, props, vocal directing, and assistant directing.

The performances are July 28 at 7:00 p.m., July 29 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and July 30 at 2:00 p.m. All performances are at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School Auditorium.

The theatre is also presenting Rock Around the Block, a 1950's musical comedy, which is comprised of a cast of 19 high schoolers, many of whom are also part of the current summer internship program. Rock Around the Block will be performed August 4-6.

