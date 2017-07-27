UPDATE: Man found in Beloit house fire shot himself

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Beloit police say a passerby called 911 when seeing smoke coming from a home on Shopiere Road.

The citizen attempted to rescue anyone inside, but was driven back by smoke. It was determined by Beloit Fire that the fire was contained to the basement.

A 41-year-old male was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, he was transported to Beloit Hospital where he subsequently died.

It appears the fire was intentionally set with an accelerant found nearby. No other people were found inside the residence.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office was to serve an eviction notice at this residence Thursday morning.

Beloit police are also looking to interview a male and female who had also stopped to assist and ask that they contact them regarding this investigation.

The victim owned a 2003 blue Honda four-door which has not been located, however, authorities do not believe the person who may have the vehicle is involved in the incident.

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Police Department posted to Facebook this morning about being called to a house fire around 5:30 a.m. Shopiere Road.

The post states a citizen reported smoke coming from the home and when fire crews arrived, they located fire in the basement. Firefighters entered the home and located a person inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives and fire investigators continue to investigate the cause of the fire.