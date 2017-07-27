Waupaca County teen dead after shooting accident - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waupaca County teen dead after shooting accident

Posted: Updated:

TOWNSHIP OF FARMINGTON (WKOW) -- A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot in what authorities are calling an accident.

WAOW reports it happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Township of Farmington. The teen was shot in the shoulder with a .22 caliber firearm, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's office.

Emergency responders attempted life saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's officer believes the shooting was an accident, but they are investigating.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.