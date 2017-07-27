37-year-old Madison man robbed; attacked at gunpoint - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

37-year-old Madison man robbed; attacked at gunpoint

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a robbery on the 3000 block of Darbo Drive after a 37-year old Madison man was approached and attacked at around 9:00 pm Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was walking past a group of 6 men when the victim said he was approached by one of the men. An argument ensued which was when the altercation turned violent.

Police say the suspect presented a gun and began attacking the victim. Others from the group joined in the attack, taking the victim's wallet before discarding it later.

The investigation is ongoing.

