Marquette, MATC hope to partner with Foxconn on job training

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Foxconn's planned investment in southeast Wisconsin could create the need for new jobseekers with new skills, and officials with at least two Milwaukee-area schools said they're ready to step up to the challenge.

WISN spoke with Marquette University President Michael Lovell who said the entire region will need to address the skills gap that comes with new jobs.

"You're talking 13,000 jobs, that's a significant workforce the whole region needs to help develop," he said. "From the technical colleges all the way up to the universities. We need to help prepare our students to move into the jobs that FoxConn is going to be generating. We need to make sure the curriculum aligns with the jobs need."

In a statement issued, a Milwaukee Area Technical College spokesperson said the school hopes to partner with Foxconn and meeting the needs of the influx of jobs by building the customized technical training that will be needed.

Foxconn hopes to have the new manufacturing facility in operation by 2020, but the schools say they want to have the training in place well before then.