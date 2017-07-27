New Glarus man arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New Glarus man arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child

Posted: Updated:

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- The New Glarus Police Department received information from a nearby County Human Services agency regarding an alleged sexual assault in late June.

The case involved a female juvenile and the incident occurred in the Village of New Glarus. The report indicated the suspect involved had inappropriately touched the girl while at his home on a few occasions.

Based on the information received, investigators were able to arrest 31-year-old Matthew Ingham on tentative charges of 1st degree sexual assault of a child and repeated acts of sexual assault to a child, both felonies.

Ingham is currently in the Green County Jail pending his court appearance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.