New Glarus man arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- The New Glarus Police Department received information from a nearby County Human Services agency regarding an alleged sexual assault in late June.

The case involved a female juvenile and the incident occurred in the Village of New Glarus. The report indicated the suspect involved had inappropriately touched the girl while at his home on a few occasions.

Based on the information received, investigators were able to arrest 31-year-old Matthew Ingham on tentative charges of 1st degree sexual assault of a child and repeated acts of sexual assault to a child, both felonies.

Ingham is currently in the Green County Jail pending his court appearance.