Governor Walker welcomes Foxconn to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker and others officially celebrate and welcome Foxconn to Wisconsin Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday it was announced Foxconn will build a new manufacturing campus in southeastern Wisconsin, a $10-billion investment that will ultimately create 13,000 new jobs in the state.

Foxconn manufactures LC panels for televisions, computers and more. The company will build a campus with 20-million square feet of floor space, however, the exact location is still to be determined.

At the announcement, Walker called this the single largest economic development package in Wisconsin's history.

Business experts think Foxconn could have a hard time filling all the positions, and improvements to infrastructure and job training will likely be needed.

Thursday's celebration is being held at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

