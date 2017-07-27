Starbucks to close all Teavana stores

NEW YORK (WKOW) -- Starbucks plans to close all Teavana stores due to declining financial performance.

The company says all 379 locations will close over the coming year, including the five Wisconsin stores which are located in Madison, the greater Milwaukee area and in Appleton.

The mall-based stores were acquired in 2012. Kevin Johnson, Starbucks CEO, noted there has been declining foot traffic at the malls. Starbucks reports the frequency of customer visits was flat from a year ago.