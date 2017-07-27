Packers rookie LB Vince Biegel starts first camp on sideline

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Vince Biegel will start training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he continues to recover from foot surgery.

The former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker was taken in the fourth round by the Packers in the NFL draft. Coach Mike McCarthy thinks that Biegel might be out for another two weeks.

Biegel says he is disappointed to start the preseason on the sideline, but that he has been diligent with rehab during the offseason. He stayed in Green Bay during the offseason for all his workouts and rehab.

Biegel hurt the foot initially last season while with the Badgers. He says getting the surgery now is important not just for this year, but for the rest of his career.