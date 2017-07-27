Packers rookie LB Vince Biegel starts first camp on sideline - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers rookie LB Vince Biegel starts first camp on sideline

GREEN BAY (AP) -

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Vince Biegel will start training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he continues to recover from foot surgery.
   The former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker was taken in the fourth round by the Packers in the NFL draft. Coach Mike McCarthy thinks that Biegel might be out for another two weeks.
   Biegel says he is disappointed to start the preseason on the sideline, but that he has been diligent with rehab during the offseason. He stayed in Green Bay during the offseason for all his workouts and rehab.
   Biegel hurt the foot initially last season while with the Badgers. He says getting the surgery now is important not just for this year, but for the rest of his career.

    The Badgers football team will unofficially kick off training camp on Friday night. The team will host Family Fun Day from 6-8 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. That will be a light-hearted way to start an especially long preseason. The NCAA recently banned two-a-day practices in the football ranks, due to safety concerns. In order to make up for that lost time, the Badgers will be extending the length of training camp by about a week. 

    After falling just short in the Big Ten Championship last year, the Badgers are the favorites in the West heading into the 2017 season. Even with the losses of T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, this team has even higher expectations for themselves. 

    Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season. 

