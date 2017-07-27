Nationals hit 8 HRs to blast Brewers 15-2 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Nationals hit 8 HRs to blast Brewers 15-2

WASHINGTON (AP) -

The Washington Nationals tied a franchise record with eight home runs, including two apiece by Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, and Max Scherzer pitched six innings of three-hit ball in a 15-2 rout of the fading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
   Washington matched two major league records in a seven-run third inning: Most consecutive home runs (four) and most home runs in an inning (five).
   After Harper connected off Michael Blazek (0-1) in the first inning, Brian Goodwin started the long-ball barrage in the third with a two-run drive. Wilmer Difo, Harper and Zimmerman followed with long home runs.
   The streak was interrupted when Daniel Murphy flied out, after which some of the fans reacted with good-natured booing.
   Anthony Rendon resumed the fun with a shot to dead center that finally chased Blazek, whose first major league start was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

  • Badgers prepare for longer camp

    The Badgers football team will unofficially kick off training camp on Friday night. The team will host Family Fun Day from 6-8 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. That will be a light-hearted way to start an especially long preseason. The NCAA recently banned two-a-day practices in the football ranks, due to safety concerns. In order to make up for that lost time, the Badgers will be extending the length of training camp by about a week. 

  • Badgers take on Big Ten Media Days with even higher expectations

    After falling just short in the Big Ten Championship last year, the Badgers are the favorites in the West heading into the 2017 season. Even with the losses of T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, this team has even higher expectations for themselves. 

  • UW Baseball Reunion at Hawks Landing

    Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season. 

