Packers camp opens with special fan bike ride

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The training camp tradition of Packers' players riding young fans’ bicycles back to the locker room after practice has an added twist again this year.

Players opened training camp today, and for the fourth year the team celebrated the official opening of the American Family Insurance DreamDrive and DreamZone training camp activities. The DreamDrive is a specially designed bike experience for fans and families, according to a Packers news release.

Five new Dream Fleet bikes, which each celebrate a different piece of Wisconsin’s rich heritage, were unveiled at the ribbon-cutting, all provided by the Packers and American Family Insurance.

The new Dream Fleet bikes this year include the Cow Cruiser, the Cheddar Chariot, the Packers Tailgate Trailblazer, the Dream Driver and the Farm and Ranch Rider.

Last year’s Dream Fleet bikes are all retired and will be on display in the DreamZone for photo opportunities with fans.

The American Family Insurance DreamZone, an interactive area located in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, also opened Thursday, and features activities during the first week of training camp, July 27 to Aug. 5.

Activities include a skills challenge, toddler station, tailgate challenge and a photo booth and a Lambeau Leap area.

DreamZone also features engaging activities centered on the pursuit of dreams, including interactive Packers trivia pylons and community walls prompting fans to answer dream-related questions throughout the area.

The DreamZone will host a daily “Chalk Talk” presentation in the JTV, featuring a different Packers player, coach or alumnus speaking about pursuing their dreams.

Speakers include Mark Tauscher, Bill Schroeder, Frank Winters and Antonio Freeman. For a full schedule of speakers please tap Packers.com HERE.

“We’re about inspiring and protecting dreams, and being associated with a team and a stadium where so many dreams have been imagined and fulfilled is especially rewarding,” said Dan Kelly, American Family Insurance CFO/treasurer. “We’re excited to celebrate the opening of the DreamDrive and the DreamZone, and we’re hoping to inspire Packers fans to dream fearlessly.”