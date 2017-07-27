Former Madison police captain Cheri Maples dies after 2016 bicycle crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Madison police captain who was hurt in a bicycle crash has died.

Cheri Maples passed away Thursday morning, according to her CaringBridge site.

She collided with a van while biking on the Capital City Trail near Syene Road in Fitchburg in September of 2016.

Maples ran to be Madison's police chief in 2004, but the job went to Noble Wray.

"Cheri would want to tell each one of you how moved and grateful she has been for your love, prayers, kindness, generosity, and every kind of support," says a journal entry on Maples' CaringBridge site. "Yesterday morning, she said to me, 'I have lived such a good life."'