Fire Ball ride shut down in Wisconsin after deadly accident at Ohio State Fair

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Local and state ride inspectors are taking a closer look Thursday at midway safety after the deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair one day prior.



"It was a terrible thing that happened. Very unfortunate," says Patrick Hadley manager with North American Midway Entertainment, the company supplying rides to the Rock County 4-H Fair.



Inspectors at the Rock County 4-H Fair in Janesville continued to keep their Fire Ball, a replica of the ride responsible for one death and seven injuries when it fell broke apart Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair, closed.



"As soon as we learned about the accident, we closed our Fire Ball immediately," Hadley says. "That was our choice so we made sure we closed it."



North American Midway Entertainment owns about four or five Fire Ball rides throughout the country, Hadley says, and the company released a statement ensuring all their Fire Ball replicas will be closed until further notice. Though North American Midway Entertainment does not supply rides for the Ohio State Fair, according to the company statement, it is shutting down the Fire Ball rides as a precautionary request from the manufacturer.



The accident's catalyst is still unknown at this time but Hadley says proactive safety is a priority.



Randy Thompson, president of the Rock County 4-H Fair, says "there was no question" that North American Midway Entertainment made the correct call.



"Obviously they are early in the in the investigation as to what the cause was - but we want to be safe rather than sorry," Thompson says. "At this time we are going to simply close the ride down until we have further information."



Janesville Fire visited the 4-H fair Thursday morning before the rides opened at noon. State inspectors from the Department of Safety and Professional Services planned to make an appearance later in the afternoon.



The two inspections would supplement the coverage of the permanent inspectors hired by North American Midway Entertainment. The four North American Midway Entertainment certified ride inspectors are on-site and present everyday, Hadley says.



"There is a lot of oversight," Thompson says. "These folks have spent a lot of time in terms of evaluating each of the rides and making sure they are safe but, you know, accidents do happen and that is why we have contingency plans."



Fair-goer, Sawyer Sullivan, says his were disappointed when they saw the closed ride but says he understands the need for the crowd to feel safe.

"I felt like it would happen at some point," Sullivan says. "I've always been wondering not if it will happen - but when it will."



Despite concerns, Hadley says the rides have been checked.



"They are all safe," Hadley says. "If they weren't we wouldn't have opened them."



Thompson adds that "this is a family 4-H fair and obviously concerns of family is foremost."



Besides taking proactive steps to ensure fair-goer safety, Thompson says the fair has a "large amount of community support" and he "doesn't see any negative as to people coming out and enjoying the fair."