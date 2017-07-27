All-City Swim Meet returns to Maple Bluff

For the first time since 1964, the All-City Swim Meet returned to Maple Bluff Country Club. The annual event kicked off Thursday morning. It will run through Saturday.

Maple Bluff Country Club went through a major pool renovation to make the club suitable for the major meet that is scheduled to feature more than 2,000 swimmers and roughly 3,000 spectators. Meet director Erik Lien was all smiles as the first day of competition started with a splash.

"This is the culmination of a lot of effort from a lot of parent-volunteers in the area. We couldn't be more excited. It's been 1964 the last time the Bluff hosted it. We couldn't be happier with the way the layout is and how excited the swimmers have been and the swim times. It's a beautiful day out and the weather finally cleared. I can't believe it's finally here."