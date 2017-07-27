Wisconsin native runs coast to coast to raise money for charity

MADISON (WKOW) - A Wisconsin native is running across the country to raise money for three charity organizations.

Kyle Lang, a La Crosse native, is running from Washington state to Coney Island in New York.

Lang is running about 40 to 45 miles a day to raise money for United Way, Every Hand Joined and Special Olympics of New Jersey.

"I want to dedicate each mile to a different intention to make the running about more than myself," said Lang. "I want to give back to some communities that have had a big impact on my life."

But the run has come with a few struggles.

"I injured my right left early on," said Lang, who was forced to take a full day off. "I was sitting in the hotel room and we logged zero miles that day...just thinking I'm 10 percent the way through, which is barely through, what am I doing with my life?"

Despite the setback, Lang got back on his feet the next day.

"I took it one step at a time," he said.

Lang has visited states like Montana, Minnesota, even passing through his hometown in Wisconsin.

"I've run in as cold as 37 degrees and as hot as 105 degrees," said Lang, noting he's already gone through nine pairs of shoes. "We start with seven pairs, and were cycling through three different pairs a day."

Lang says he has about a thousand miles to go until he reaches his goal.

If everything goes accordingly, he'll reach Coney Island by the end of August.

So far, Lang has raised about $15,000 on his website.