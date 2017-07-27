Madison car fire causes $15,000 in damage

MADISON (WKOW) -- A car fire on Madison's west side causes $15,000 in damage, officials estimate.

Madison firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Maple Run Drive around 12:18 p.m. Thursday.

The burning car was located in the driveway near the attached garage. When fire crews arrived the fire had jumped the gap, spreading to the garage.

Roughly 13 minutes later, firefighters extinguished the car fire and the flames on the outside of the garage, preventing the fire from spreading inside the garage. The main section of the house also remained untouched by the flames.

Officials say the two people home during the fire managed to make it to safety and were not injured.