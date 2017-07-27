Cottage Grove man charged with child abuse; involved in '15 in teen's death

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Cottage Grove man who was involved in a McFarland teen's 2015 drunken, fatal crash, is charged with the felony child abuse of a three month old infant.



25-year old Joseph Jobe appeared in Dane County court Thursday. Authorities say Jobe broke the child's arm while moving the infant, after the child disturbed Jobe's sleep. Jobe was released on a signature bond.



Two years ago, Jobe was found responsible for providing rum and other alcohol to 16-year old Joshua Kopp. After drinking and attending a party, Kopp drunkenly drove into a tree and was killed.

Jobe's felony conviction in connection to furnishing Kopp alcohol was removed his record Tuesday, after he completed the terms of his sentence.



Jobe's next court appearance on the felony charge of physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing great bodily harm is August 14.





