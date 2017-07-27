Little Potato Company makes a big impact on local economy

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- The Little Potato Company, the world's largest supplier of creamer potatoes, opened the doors to its newly-built $20 million dollar facility in DeForest Thursday.

Officials at the company say it's a big deal because the new facility will allow for the expansion of their potatoes to be sold at over 38,000 grocery stores nationwide, paving the way for job opportunities, both directly with the company and indirectly.

Angela Santiago, the company's CEO and Co-Founder says the best part of her job is knowing the positive impact the business is having on people. She says the easiest way to do that is by just talking with employees.

"I remember going and visiting one of our farms, and there were some people working in a storage facility for potatoes and a young man came up to me and said, 'Do you understand the impact you've had? I have a job, by my home because, you decided to set up here.' That's huge. You really don't feel the impact until you talk to people whose lives you've made a difference in," says Santiago.

Santiago says the best part is that the jobs aren't limited to the company either. That there were people working construction that had to build the facility, people moved to be closer which helped the local economy pick up because with more people there will always be more demand for things.

The company says they are currently hiring third shift employees for their plant, along with several other positions. If you're interested in a job with the Little Potato Company you can check out their list of job opening's here.






