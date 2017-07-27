Little Potato Company makes a big impact on local economy

On July 27th and July 28th, the annual Delta Aquariid meteor shower will reach its peak.More >>
When large businesses consolidate they can often leave small vendors with holes in their clientele.More >>
A UW-Madison student is pushing drunk driving prevention at campus bars to help cope with the loss of his girlfriend to a suspected drunk driver.More >>
A former Madison police captain who was hurt in a bicycle crash has died.More >>
Madison police are investigating a robbery on the 3000 block of Darbo Drive after a 37-year old Madison man was approached and attacked.More >>
An appeal of the campus sex assault conviction of a suspended UW-Madison student is possible, after a Dane County judge questions the the jury's guilty verdictMore >>
The Cambria community will remember the men who died in the Didion Milling explosion with a memorial Thursday night.More >>
Phone scammers are targeting people in western Dane County.More >>
Narcan saved a man who overdosed Wednesday in the Town of Burke.More >>
A Dane County jury acquitted an Iowa man accused in a sexual assault at a UW-Madison residence hall.More >>
President Trump's call for a ban on transgender people serving in the military is being met with outrage from trans veterans who proudly served.More >>
Employment experts say Foxconn could have a hard time filling the 13,000 jobs officials say will come with its new Wisconsin plant.More >>
A lot of unanswered questions remain after people in Sauk County met with U.S. Army officials about the future of their drinking water.More >>
A Wisconsin judge disagreed Wednesday to hand down another ruling that would apply his decision to anyone other than the three home bakers included in his May ruling.More >>
An Eau Claire woman, who has given so much to so many, was given something herself on Wednesday -- recognition in the form of the Wisconsin Heroes Award.More >>
