Jefferson Award Winner, July 2017: Jen Roman

MADISON (WKOW) -- Every summer, there's a place in Madison where girls can go to become heroes.

It's called CampHERO and girls from across the country attend.

The camp is about building courage and confidence and giving them access they wouldn't normally have to careers in protective services.

It's all made possible by Jen Roman of Cottage Grove.

"When I get to pass it on, not just a gift, but how to pass that gift on to the next one, I mean, just think about the impact that you're having on the world when you do that. Not just on the professional lives of the men and women that we touch, but on every patient that they see or every community member that they serve. It's a really important thing and it's humbling to feel like I've done something here," she says.

Tonight, only on 27 News at 10, meet this month's Jefferson Award Winner and find out how she's shaping the future of our police and fire departments.