Navitus to anchor new West Place development project

MADISON (WKOW) --- The West Place development project put on hold earlier this year is back on track.

Representatives from developer Livesey announced that Navitus Health Solutions will anchor the project, bringing with it about 350 new jobs to the city.

Alder Paul Skidmore said as Navitus grows and picks up new accounts, the number of new jobs could increase to about a thousand.

Livesey representatives laid out its new plan for the project to community members at the meeting Thursday night at the Radisson Hotel. The development will sit at the site of the former Madison College at Mineral Point and S. Gammon roads.

The project was put on hold earlier this year due to increased cost. So they decided to scratch the original plan and start over. It will still be a mixed-use project. But instead of 50,000 square feet of retail space, it will now have about 10,000 or 11,000 square feet of retail space.

Some people who live nearby are concerned about an increase in traffic. However, Skidmore said the developers are working on a plan to address those concerns.

“The developers are going to be working up, as required, a traffic management plan, a traffic plan for this development. But in addition to that, I’ve talked to the traffic engineering department to take a good hard look at traffic in this whole part of the city,” Skidmore said.

“This new project seems to be, have answered a lot of those questions. It doesn't seem like it's going to impact us to the extent the original project was going to,' said Peter Albert, who lives near the proposed development site.

Skidmore said Navitus is a great company with a great history. He's very excited that they have chosen this development as their new home.

Navitus's current headquarters is on West Beltline Highway near Todd Drive in Madison.

Demolition work will begin in the winter of 2017. Construction is scheduled to start in January 2018. Move-in date is set for March 2019.