3 doses of Narcan used to save Lodi woman

TOWN OF BURKE (WKOW) -- Authorities used three doses of Narcan to save a woman Thursday.

Witnesses called police around 5:17 p.m. and reported a vehicle swerving all over the road on STH 19, near Token Creek in the Town of Burke.

Dane County deputies found the vehicle in the ditch near Rattmann Road and Bull Run Road.

The driver was found inside and the 22-year-old female passenger from Lodi was unconscious.

An off-duty EMT, off-duty nurse and deputies gave her the Narcan.

She was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say once she is released, she will be arrested for felony bail jumping.

The driver, 30-year-old Jonathan Quinones of Sun Prairie, was arrested for OWI 1st-Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was booked into the Dane County Jail.