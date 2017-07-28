FEMA to assess flood damage in southeast Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be in Wisconsin next week to check out flood damage in three southeast counties.

FEMA crews will assess homes and roads in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties that were damaged by flooding on July 11 and 12. Wisconsin Emergency Management says this is the first step for potentially requesting federal assistance.

According to estimates provided to Wisconsin Emergency Management, more than 2,300 homes were affected by flooding in Racine County. That number is 1,300 in Kenosha County and 175 in Walworth County. There's more than $8.5 million in damage to public infrastructure (roads, bridges, etc.) in those three counties combined.

Damage assessments are still ongoing after the July 19-22 flooding in southwest Wisconsin. Wisconsin Emergency Management says Governor Scott Walker continues to be updated about the cleanup and recovery efforts in those areas. A decision will be made soon on the next step for assistance.