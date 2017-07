SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- You and your family can learn about what life is like for kids in developing countries.



The Compassion Experience will be in Sun Prairie from Friday, July 28 - Monday, July 31.



It's at Heartland Church on Wilburn Road. It's going on from 11 a.m. - 6:40 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, and 11 a.m. - 6:40 p.m. on Monday.



If you want to go, you should register online.