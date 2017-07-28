Fans can meet Wisconsin football team Friday at "Family Fun Day" - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fans can meet Wisconsin football team Friday at "Family Fun Day"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday. 

The annual Wisconsin Football Family Fun Day is July 28 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. Fans can meet head coach Paul Chryst and some of this year's players, plus get autographs and pictures.

Fans can enter the stadium at Gate 1 or Gate 10. Admission is free. 

The team holds its first practice of fall camp Saturday morning. Camp runs through August 23 and the Badgers' first game is September 1 against Utah State at Camp Randall Stadium.

For more information about Family Fun Day, click here.

