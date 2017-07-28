Fans can meet Wisconsin football team Friday at "Family Fun Day"

On July 27th and July 28th, the annual Delta Aquariid meteor shower will reach its peak.More >>
Starbucks announces they will close all Teavana stores in an effort to improve financial performance.More >>
A Cottage Grove man who was involved in a McFarland teen's 2015 drunken, fatal crash, is charged with the felony child abuse of a three month old infant.More >>
A former Madison police captain who was hurt in a bicycle crash has died.More >>
The Little Potato Company, the world's largest supplier of creamer potatoes, opened the doors to its newly-built $20 million dollar facility in DeForest Thursday.More >>
Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday.More >>
For the first time since 1964, the All-City Swim Meet returned to Maple Bluff Country Club. The annual event kicked off Thursday morning. It will run through Saturday.More >>
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The training camp tradition of Packers' players riding young fans’ bicycles back to the locker room after practice has an added twist again this year. Players opened training camp today, and for the fourth year the team celebrated the official opening of the American Family Insurance DreamDrive and DreamZone training camp activities.More >>
The Badgers football team will unofficially kick off training camp on Friday night. The team will host Family Fun Day from 6-8 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. That will be a light-hearted way to start an especially long preseason. The NCAA recently banned two-a-day practices in the football ranks, due to safety concerns. In order to make up for that lost time, the Badgers will be extending the length of training camp by about a week.More >>
Packers newbie, Martellus Bennett, spends the night on the locker room floor.More >>
Right-hander Anthony Swarzak is 4-3 with a career-low 2.23 ERA in 41 games this year.More >>
Travis Shaw, Eric Thames and Manny Pina homered, Zach Davies tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 8-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
A doctor in Sauk City has some helpful tips for UTI's. She says research shows cranberry juice doesn't really help.More >>
It was a night many shared with memories and tears. A ceremony was put on in Cambria Thursday night to remember the lives lost during the explosion at Didion Milling in May.More >>
A car fire on Madison's west side causes $15,000 in damage, officials estimate.More >>
A Cottage Grove man who was involved in a McFarland teen's 2015 drunken, fatal crash, is charged with the felony child abuse of a three month old infant.More >>
A Wisconsin native is running across the country to raise money for three charity organizations.More >>
A former Madison police captain who was hurt in a bicycle crash has died.More >>
New Glarus man arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child.More >>
An appeal of the campus sex assault conviction of a suspended UW-Madison student is possible, after a Dane County judge questions the the jury's guilty verdictMore >>
The demand for youth employment in the Madison area continues to grow this summer. Briarpatch Youth Services reports more than 150 people applied for 75 spots in their youth employment program.More >>
Phone scammers are targeting people in western Dane County.More >>
