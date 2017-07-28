UPDATE: Woman shot in Madison has died, police searching for 2 suspects

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police chief Mike Koval says the woman shot early Friday has died.

The 24-year-old woman was shot in the head and face, Koval says. A 44-year-old man was also shot in the same area. Chief Koval says he has survived and is talking with police. Koval does not specify the relationship between the woman, and the man twenty years her senior.

Koval says police are now searching for two suspects. They don't believe they are an imminent threat, saying the homicide seems to be targeted and not random. "At it's core, this is a situation of anger," Koval says.

He says four people were arguing in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the 3700 block of Karstens Drive when the two victims were shot. Police are trying to figure out what led up to the violence.



"I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, then I heard someone yell, and then I heard a man speed off," eyewitness Teresa Robbins says.



The woman's death is the ninth homicide this year, and the second in a week. Authorities say 29-year old Riccardo Sims was shot and killed Tuesday.



"It's really scary," Robbins says. "Madison is turning into a little Chicago."



The scene of Friday's shooting is on property owned by Nehemiah Community Development Corporation. The non-profit agency is in line to receive thousands in city money to provide rapid, community response to violent events such as the one that occurred Friday at its own property.

