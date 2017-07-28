Man, woman shot overnight on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police investigate an attempted homicide where two people were shot.

Around 1:45 a.m. Friday, several people called 911 to report shots fired in the area of Troy Drive. When police went to the area, they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound who was running away. Officers found the original scene of the shooting in the 3700 block of Karstens Drive. There they discovered a second shooting victim, a 24-year-old woman.

Both victims are in the hospital. Police tell 27 News one has significant injuries and the other was conscious, alert and talking.

The investigation is ongoing.