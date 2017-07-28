Meet Haylee and learn about Pints for Pitties

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Haylee is a playful 3-year-old American Pit Bull searching for his forever home.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friend.

Haylee was taken to the Humane Society by a concerned citizen who found her wandering around Olson Road in Beloit.

Roadruck says Haylee has enjoyed her time with her dog friends at the Humane Society, but she would still need to meet family pets at the shelter before going home. She hasn't quite gotten the hang of playing with toys yet, but she would love to learn.

Roadruck also encourages viewers to visit some their amazing pitbulls available for adoption. The Humane Society is hosting an event, Pint for Pitties on Sunday, August 6 at Wisconsin Brewing Company.

