Politicians' reactions pour in amidst failed Affordable Care Act repeal

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Senator John McCain (R-AZ) is defending his decision to vote against party lines and vote no on the repeal to the Affordable Care Act, called the Skinny Repeal Bill.

McCain was one of three Republican senators who voted no. In a statement on his website he wrote this statement:

"From the beginning, I have believed that Obamacare should be repealed and replaced with a solution that increases competition, lowers costs, and improves care for the American people. The so-called ‘skinny repeal’ amendment the Senate voted on today would not accomplish those goals. While the amendment would have repealed some of Obamacare’s most burdensome regulations, it offered no replacement to actually reform our health care system and deliver affordable, quality health care to our citizens. The Speaker's statement that the House would be ‘willing’ to go to conference does not ease my concern that this shell of a bill could be taken up and passed at any time.

"I’ve stated time and time again that one of the major failures of Obamacare was that it was rammed through Congress by Democrats on a strict-party line basis without a single Republican vote. We should not make the mistakes of the past that has led to Obamacare’s collapse, including in my home state of Arizona where premiums are skyrocketing and health care providers are fleeing the marketplace. We must now return to the correct way of legislating and send the bill back to committee, hold hearings, receive input from both sides of aisle, heed the recommendations of nation’s governors, and produce a bill that finally delivers affordable health care for the American people. We must do the hard work our citizens expect of us and deserve.”

McCain came back to Washington to be a part of the health care debate, despite his aggressive brain cancer diagnosis. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) also voted no. The final vote was 49-51.

President Trump took to Twitter after the vote, tweeting the following:

"3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!"

Even though Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) wavered on whether he would initially support the Republican legislation introduced to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Johnson ended up voting along party lines, for the Skinny Repeal Bill. When it failed to pass Johnson released this statement:

“I am disappointed not only in the failure to pass legislation to begin to repair the damage done by Obamacare, but also in the dysfunctional process that directly led to this result. Too many people have been harmed to allow tonight's vote to be the end. In the coming weeks my committee will hold hearings to lay out the realities of our health care system, and I am committed to working with anyone who is serious about addressing these issues. Americans deserve far better than their elected officials have delivered to this point.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, as expected, voted with the rest of Democrats in striking down the Skinny Repeal Bill, writing this on Twitter before the vote:

"#SkinnyRepeal is Washington talk for more uninsured, rising premiums, and higher out of pocket costs. I'm voting no for Wisconsin."