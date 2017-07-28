Reince Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump removed Wisconsin native Reince Priebus as his White House Chief of Staff Friday, replacing him with retired U.S. Marine Corps General John Kelly, who has been serving as the Secretary of Homeland Security.



Priebus is the former Chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) who worked to get Trump elected President in 2016.



He is being replaced just one day after new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci profanely criticized him in an interview with The New Yorker.



Priebus served as RNC chair from 2011 until starting as White House Chief of Staff on January 19, 2017.



Prior to serving as RNC chair, Priebus served as chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin from 2007 to 2011.



He is well-known as a friend and colleague to both Gov. Scott Walker, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. Ron Johnson.



Johnson issued a statement shortly after Trump’s tweet, calling Priebus a good friend.

“I thank him for his service and wish him the best of luck going forward,” Johnson said in the statement.

“Secretary Kelly is an outstanding leader who has served his country honorably and I know he will do an excellent job at the White House,” Johnson said. “I look forward to working with the administration as they choose a new leader for the Department of Homeland Security.”

Ryan also commented on Priebus' departure.

"Here is a guy from Kenosha, Wisconsin, who revitalized the Republican National Committee and became White House Chief of Staff," Ryan said. "I could not be more proud to call Reince a dear friend.

27 News will have more details on this story as they become available.