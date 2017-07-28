Tax incentive legislation exempts Foxconn from state environmental standards

MADISON (WKOW) -- Legislation that would clear the way for the State of Wisconsin to provide up to $3 billion in tax incentives to electronics manufacturer Foxconn also includes provisions that would exempt the company from meeting some key environmental standards.



Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) introduced the legislation Friday and called for a special session of the state legislature to pass the bill starting next week.



Wisconsin would pay out tax incentives to Foxconn, the amount of which are subject to how many of the 13,000 promised jobs they actually create at a new LCD-panel manufacturing facility likely to be located in Racine County.



The facility will be built in two phases on a campus that will include 20 million square-feet of floor space.



The bill exempts Foxconn from submitting environmental impact statements normally required under state law. It also exempts the company from having to obtain any wetlands and waterway permits.



Foxconn expects to use large quantities of water from Lake Michigan.



Another part of the legislation calls for $252 million in bonding from the state's general fund, that would be used for road construction on the I-94 North/South corridor in the Racine/Kenosha area.



A Memorandum of Understanding signed by Gov. Walker and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou on Thursday requires the incentive package to be in place by September 30.