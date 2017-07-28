Madison homicide occurs on property of non-profit in line for city funds to address violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's latest homicide takes place on the property of a non-profit agency in-line to receive city funds to help combat gun violence.



Authorities say a 24-year old woman was fatally shot and a 44-year old man wounded at 3718 West Karstens Drive. The apartment building is owned by Nehemiah Community Development Corporation.



Two years ago, neighborhood residents at a community notification meeting balked at Nehemiah's decision to house a child sex offender in the building, citing children leaving nearby, as well as a neighboring home day care center.



Neighboring property owner Jane Kelsey says the offender was electronically monitored. But she says the parameters of the monitoring allowed him to be on her property without registering any violation of the monitor.



Kelsey says she believes other sex offenders have lived in apartment units, but says tenants now include former prison inmates with varied, criminal histories.



"Many, many more police calls," Kelsey says of the building under Nehemiah's management, as compared with the property's previous owner.

"When squad cars are here all the time, it's not really comfortable," says Kelsey, who's owned her property for over two decades.



"The question is I would like to know what their definition of supervision is: Is it stopping by for five minutes once a week? Or is it someone around 24-7?



Nehemiah Executive Director Alex Gee has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.



Department of Corrections spokesperson Tristan Cook says DOC has contracts with property owners to provide housing to former inmates re-integrating into society, but says no such contract currently exists with Nehemiah for the West Karstens Drive address.



A city committee last month approved $50,000 to go Nehemiah and two other non-profit groups to provide rapid, community responses to episodes of gun violence to help victim families, neighborhood residents and others cope with issues such as emergency relocation needs, and funeral arrangements and expenses.



The observations of Kelsey and some other neighbors on West Karstens over the number of police calls cannot be compared to data compiled by the Madison Police Department, because it has yet to be released.