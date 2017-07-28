Beware the Japanese Beetles: Flooding and warm weather creating perfect storm for bug problem

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Just one week ago, farmers across Richland County were worried about serious flooding. But as water levels return to normal, a new threat emerges.

"They're everywhere!" Sunset Orchard's Mark Vignieri said while showing off the bugs on his wine grape vineyard.

"The wet weather that we've had has been a big friend to them, enemy to us," he said. The farmer knows the warm weather coupled with the flooding created the perfect storm for the pests.

"Obviously, we've had a very wet year and massive floods, while all that does is help the population continue to grow."

Richland County UW Extension Agent Adam Hady encourages farmers to use pesticide or trapping, but don't try the trapping on your own. It's best to leave it for the professionals.

"For homeowners, I would discourage that because they [the beetles] got a pheromone in that attacts, you bring in everyone else's beetles," Hady explained.

Vignieri says you'll never be able to get rid of them all, but you could try one simple solution to keep them from munching on your garden.

"It just requires dish soap and a gallon of water and wand sprayer, and you can use that to help fight 'em," Vignieri said.