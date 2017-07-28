Badgers to hold preseason practice Aug. 10 in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers to hold preseason practice Aug. 10 in Milwaukee

Posted:
MADISON (AP) -

The Wisconsin Badgers will hold a football practice in Milwaukee this preseason, a trip that coach Paul Chryst says is a way to break up training camp.
   Wisconsin will practice at Custer Stadium on Aug. 10. Chryst says the team will also attend a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers that night at Miller Park.
   Preseason football camp is starting earlier this year because of new rules that forbid two-a-day practices. More time is needed to get in the same number of practices.
   Chryst says it is good for Wisconsin to have a presence in Milwaukee given how many fans that the Badgers have in southeastern Wisconsin. The practice will be open to the public.
   Wisconsin opens the regular season on Sept. 1 against Utah State.

