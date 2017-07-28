Suter's strong outing lifts Brewers past Cubs 2-1 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suter's strong outing lifts Brewers past Cubs 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Brent Suter tossed seven scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewer slipped past the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Friday night to move within one-half game of first place in the National League Central.
   Suter (2-1) limited the Cubs to four hits. He struck out five and walked one in a career-long outing.
   Milwaukee pushed across a run in the second on Manny Pina's run-scoring groundout.
   In the fourth, Hernan Perez led off with a sharp grounder to the right side that Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo fielded cleanly. Rizzo was slow to get to his feet, however, and his feed to Jose Quintana covering the base was late. Initially called out, Perez was awarded first after a brief review.
   Perez later scored on a fielder's choice.
   Javier Baez's solo homer with one out in the eighth off newly acquired reliever Anthony Swarzak cut the lead to 2-1.
   Quintana gave up four hits and two runs in six innings.
   Corey Knebel notched his 18th save in 23 attempts.

