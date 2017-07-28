Youth curfew takes effect at East and West Towne Malls

MADISON (WKOW) -- The days of teens being able to shop or hang out alone at two local malls are over, at least on Friday and Saturday nights.

The mall curfew took effect Friday night at both East and West Towne Malls in Madison. It means anyone who is 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who is at least 21 years old, after 4p.m. The curfew will only impact Fridays and Saturdays.

By the time the curfew was rolled out, many strolling through the mall had already heard of the new policy.

Shoppers like Taylor Ballweg, who was keeping a close eye on her four little ones, welcomed the new rules.

"We think it's a good idea," she said. "You know, kids don't need to be out that late and so many of them are unsupervised nowadays."

But for many teens who spoke with 27 News, the new curfew is something they're dreading.

Security will now be at mall entrances during the curfew hours and if someone seems to be breaking the policy, he or she will be asked to show a valid ID.

"I think there's a lot of places that they can hang out. I mean, there's so many public splash-pads and things now that are free," said Ballweg.

For Brenda Cruz, who was shopping with her two-year-old son and teen sisters, she understands why some kids are upset about the new rules.

"We were all kids at some point in our lives and we want that freedom," she said. "If you're beginning to drive, obviously, you're going to be wanting to go everywhere in your car."

But she still supports the decision.

"I think it's a good idea in a way to keep children, especially young kids, out of trouble," she said.

But some feel it may go too far for others.

"I mean, it's good for the kids who are trouble makers, but I mean, it sucks for the ones that just, you know, want something to do and hangout," said Haley Fricke.

If a teen breaks the new curfew, he or she will be asked to leave by mall security. The only exceptions are for department stores and stores that have exterior entrances.