Reince Priebus speaks out after resigning as White House Chief-of-Staff

President Donald Trump has removed Wisconsin native Reince Priebus as his White House Chief of Staff, replacing him with retired U.S. Marine Corps General John Kelly, who had been serving as the Secretary of Homeland Security.

MADISON (WKOW) --- The political world in Wisconsin and the rest of the country is coming to grips with a shocking move out of Washington Friday -- the removal of Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff.

The news came via twitter, when President Donald Trump announced that he named Homeland Security Secretary General John Kelly as his new chief of staff.

"I think the president wanted to go a different direction. I support him in that. Like I said a couple weeks ago, I said the president has a right to change directions. A president has a right to hit a reset button. I think it is a good time to hit the reset button. I think he was right to hit the reset button, and I think it was something that I think the White House needs. I think it's healthy. And I support him in it," Priebus said.

The move comes after a tumultuous couple of days, that saw incoming communications director Anthony Scaramucci publicly blast Priebus over "leaked" information.

The long-time Kenosha resident said he resigned Thursday and that the president included him in choosing a successor.

"I'm doing great. I just had a good conversation with General Kelly and the president, and I think you may know I've been, obviously, talking to the president for a few days about this. And formally, I ultimately resigned yesterday. And, you know, the president was great. He wanted to include me in figuring out how and who would be a great successor and a chief of staff," Priebus said.

Trump had this to say about his former chief-of-staff during a stop in New York Friday.

"Reince is a good man. John Kelly will do a fantastic job. General Kelly has been a star, done an incredible job thus far, respected by everybody. He's a great, great American. Reince Priebus is a good man. Thank you very much."

House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted his thanks to Priebus, as well as his support for General Kelly.

“Reince Priebus has left it all out on the field, for our party and our country. Here is a guy from Kenosha, Wisconsin who revitalized the Republican National Committee and became White House chief of staff. He has served the president and the American people capably and passionately. He has achieved so much, and he has done it all with class. I could not be more proud to call Reince a dear friend,” Ryan said in a statement.

"I congratulate Secretary Kelly on his appointment, and look forward to working with him to advance our agenda."

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson issued a statement saying in part:

"Reince Priebus is a good friend. I thank him for his service and wish him the best of luck going forward. Secretary Kelly is an outstanding leader who has served his country honorably and I know he will do an excellent job at the White House."

Priebus said he thinks Kelly is a good choice for the job.

During an interview, Priebus said he was not the White House leaker and refused to address earlier remarks made by Scaramucci.

Priebus was named chief of staff in November shortly after Trump won the election. He said he'll be working on a transition for a couple of weeks with General Kelly, starting on Monday.