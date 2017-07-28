Reedsburg school vandals arrested

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- Three teenage boys accused of vandalizing a school in Reedsburg are now in custody.

Police say the three vandalized Sacred Heart School on Tuesday night. Reedsburg police say damage to the school is about $8,000. They say several stolen items have been recovered. Charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property will be submitted to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office.

Police say they expect to make more arrests.