Milwaukee woman wins $156 million Powerball jackpot

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A big jackpot is going to a Milwaukee woman.

Mai Xiong won a $156 million Powerball jackpot.

She'll be walking away with $93 million cash.

As you can imagine, her family is keeping it low key, and has decided not to do any interviews.

Phil Trewyn with Mueller Communications says, "They're very excited as you'd expect to have such a windfall come their way. And like most people, they are experiencing a lot of change right now and are busy with a lot of different things. So in light of that they are asking people to respectfully respect their privacy."

Xiong bought the ticket for the March 22 drawing at a Pewaukee corner pump.

The gas station gets $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

