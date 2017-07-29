Family of homicide victim: She was very loved

MADISON (WKOW) -- Family of the victim of Madison's ninth homicide are trying to swallow what happened. A man who identified himself as her biological father called the our newsroom very early Saturday morning, looking for more answers.

Tommie McKnight could not believe the phone call he got Friday morning, saying that his daughter had been killed. He says he could not sleep late overnight Friday into Saturday when he spoke to us on the phone.

"I'm still trying to wake up out of this dream. It's hard to believe," says McKnight. "It's been really, really hard on me. It's been hard on family, the friends. It's been really hard just because she's going to be missed... . She was an adorable person. She was a mom. She was a sister. She was an aunt. And she was very loved. She was very loved. Very, very loved."

McKnight lives out of town in the New York City area. He says he's coming to Madison Monday, looking for closure with the rest of his family in the midst of their tragedy. McKnight said while he's in Madison, he also wants to voice his concerns about gun violence.

The homicide victim, 24, was shot and killed early Friday morning on W. Karstens Dr, on the city's north side. A man, 44, was also shot, but he survived. Madison Police are looking for two people in connection to the murder.