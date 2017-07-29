Columbia County investigating possible drowning on Lake Wisconsin

TOWN OF WEST POINT (WKOW) -- Columbia County officials are investigating what they're calling a possible drowning on Lake Wisconsin Saturday morning.

Lt. Wayne Smith with the county sheriff's office said in a release Saturday afternoon that they'd received a call that a West Point woman had found her husband face down in the water. It's believed he'd been working on a pier near their home on Rausch Lane.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Dive Team responded to the scene and recovered the body of John Heidenreich, 71, of Elgin, Illinois near the shoreline.

Lt. Smith tells Channel 27 News his department will continue to investigate the incident, though he doesn't expect that foul play is was involved.

A report on the exact cause of death by the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office Monday.