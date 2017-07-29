Badgers open fall camp at Camp Randall Stadium - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers open fall camp at Camp Randall Stadium

MADISON (WKOW) -

Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season.

Wisconsin returns 15 starters. Eight on the offense and seven on defense. The Badgers enter this season with high expectations, and have been predicted during the preseason to win the West Division title again in the Big Ten in 2017.

“It was good getting on the field with the guys." Said Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst. "Obviously Day one of 29 before we play. So just getting started, but certainly good to be on the field with them and get camp going.”

The Badgers will practice all the way through Thursday before their first off day on Friday. Wisconsin's season open is September 1st at home against Utah State at 8p.m.

