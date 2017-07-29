Baraboo Police find unique workaround for Ford Explorer carbon monoxide concerns

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Police departments across the country are left scrambling after several models of Ford Explorer SUV's are potentially releasing amounts of carbon monoxide into their cabins.

Friday, the police department in Austin, Texas decided to pull their fleet from the roads. Investigators say eighteen officers fell ill after inhaling fumes inside vehicles. In Louisiana and California, officers have also recently blacked out, all because of high levels of CO.

Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf says the concern was enough that back in March, they found a creative solution to avoid spending hundreds of dollars to outfit each vehicle with a CO reader.

"We enjoy a very strong and positive working relationship with our fire department, so they lent us some of their fire monitors so we could work it through our fleet, and we could do it on a check basis," Chief Schauf explained.

Every few weeks, Chief Schauf says his officers use the special devices to make sure levels are low.

It's a smart move Baraboo Police Officer Jim Haas likes.

"It's proactive to monitor the CO in the vehicles, if a situation pops up, I'm glad they found the resources to test them [the fleet]."