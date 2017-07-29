Madison vigil held for young woman shot Friday

MADISON (WKOW) --- The name of the victim in Madison's 9th homicide this year has been released by the family.

The family said 24-year-old Ciara Ann Philumalee was the person shot early Friday morning in the 3700 block of Karstens Drive. Police said Philumalee died later that day.

The family has issued the following statement:

“Words cannot describe the grief our family is experiencing over the loss of Ciara. We are devastated and ask for privacy during these extremely difficult times. To all of the local authorities and organizations reaching out to help our family, we express our deepest gratitude to each of you as our family deals with this difficult situation.”

A 44-year-old man was also shot. He is expected to survive and is talking with police.

The vigil for Philumalee took place at 8 p.m. Saturday at Warner Park in Madison.

