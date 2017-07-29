Heyward homers in 11th inning as Cubs top Brewers 2-1

Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season.More >>
Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday.More >>
The Badgers football team will unofficially kick off training camp on Friday night. The team will host Family Fun Day from 6-8 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. That will be a light-hearted way to start an especially long preseason. The NCAA recently banned two-a-day practices in the football ranks, due to safety concerns. In order to make up for that lost time, the Badgers will be extending the length of training camp by about a week.More >>
After falling just short in the Big Ten Championship last year, the Badgers are the favorites in the West heading into the 2017 season. Even with the losses of T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, this team has even higher expectations for themselves.More >>
President Donald Trump has removed Wisconsin native Reince Priebus as his White House Chief of Staff, replacing him with retired U.S. Marine Corps General John Kelly, who had been serving as the Secretary of Homeland Security.More >>
British baby Charlie Gard has passed away, one week before his first birthday.More >>
Senator John McCain (R-AZ) is defending his decision to vote against party lines and vote no on the repeal to the Affordable Care Act, called the Skinny Repeal Bill.More >>
A doctor in Sauk City has some helpful tips for UTI's. She says research shows cranberry juice doesn't really help.More >>
Earlier this week hikers in Arizona were stranded by rushing flood waters. Most of the hikers were rescued but a father and his son were left behind until the next day.More >>
Hillary Clinton is calling her new book "What Happened" and promising to let her "guard down" as she remembers her stunning defeat last year to Donald Trump.More >>
Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspectionsMore >>
Foxconn plans to make a $10 billion capital investment in Wisconsin and hire 13,000 workers, according to a document with details of the tech company's plans to move into the Badger State.More >>
Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker just got what may be the biggest political boost of his career, and it couldn't have come at a much better time.More >>
