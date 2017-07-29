Heyward homers in 11th inning as Cubs top Brewers 2-1 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Heyward homers in 11th inning as Cubs top Brewers 2-1

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Jason Heyward homered in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night to strengthen their hold on first place in the NL Central.
   Kris Bryant had three hits, including a tying RBI single in the seventh inning, as the Cubs improved to 12-3 since the All-Star break. Kyle Hendricks pitched five innings of one-run ball in his second start since coming off the disabled list after being sidelined by pain in the middle finger of his right hand.
   Second-place Milwaukee pulled within a half-game of Chicago with a 2-1 victory in the series opener Friday night. But the Cubs responded with their fourth win in five games overall.
   Heyward drove a 1-1 slider from Jared Hughes (3-3) over the wall in right-center for his eighth homer with one out in the 11th.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers open fall camp at Camp Randall Stadium

    Badgers open fall camp at Camp Randall Stadium

    Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season. 

    More >>

    Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season. 

    More >>

  • Badgers to hold preseason practice Aug. 10 in Milwaukee

    Badgers to hold preseason practice Aug. 10 in Milwaukee

    The Wisconsin Badgers will hold a football practice in Milwaukee this preseason, a trip that coach Paul Chryst says is a way to break up training camp.    Wisconsin will practice at Custer Stadium on Aug. 10. Chryst says the team will also attend a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers that night at Miller Park.    Preseason football camp is starting earlier this year because of new rules that forbid two-a-day practices. More time is neede...More >>
    The Wisconsin Badgers will hold a football practice in Milwaukee this preseason, a trip that coach Paul Chryst says is a way to break up training camp.    Wisconsin will practice at Custer Stadium on Aug. 10. Chryst says the team will also attend a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers that night at Miller Park.    Preseason football camp is starting earlier this year because of new rules that forbid two-a-day practices. More time is neede...More >>

  • Fans can meet Wisconsin football team Friday at "Family Fun Day"

    Fans can meet Wisconsin football team Friday at "Family Fun Day"

    Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday. 

    More >>

    Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.