Dane County Humane Society helps wildlife hurt in storms

MADISON (WKOW) -- They were the round of storms that battered parts of southern Wisconsin. High winds knocked over trees and heavy rains flooded several properties and roads. But the storms also had a big impact on local wildlife.

"Summer is always our busiest season," said Paige Pederson, a wildlife rehabilitator with Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center. The staff has seen dozens of animals come in after being hurt or orphaned from the storm.

Caretakers say the storms blew down nests and even flooded some the wildlife's habitats.

Several birds, owls and even squirrels have been taken to the center.

Staff will nurse all of them back to good health before releasing them back in the wild.

"We move them into an outdoor enclosure. They get used to the elements again, they build up their muscles. So flying if they're a bird, climbing if they're a squirrel and then after a few weeks outside, we let them go again," said Pederson.

The humane society says if you ever see a hurt animal, give them a call before approaching the animal so they can assist you or go out to the scene to take care of the animal. You can reach the Wildlife Center at 608-838-0413.