Annual Loop the Lake Festival is much more than just a bike ride

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands gathered along the shores of Lake Monona, Saturday for a festival to benefit area lakes.

The Clean Lake Alliance's "Loop the Lake Ride" took center stage with about 600 riders making the 12 mile loop around the lake.

At the same time artists and amateurs alike gathered to build sandcastle creations at Olbrich Park.

The competition honors the 25 different beaches across area lakes, serving as a reminder to kids and adults on the importance of keeping the lakes clean. 

Before any of the other festivities began though, early birds and serious swimmers gathered at 7:00 am for the annual shoreline swim.

The swim offered up a challenging 1.2 or 2.4 mile swim; in the same waters swam by Ironman competitors.

Clean Lakes Alliance Marketing Director, Adam Sodersten, says the events are about being aware of the impact we have on our surroundings.

"Really the goal is to raise awareness. The more people are aware, the more they're going to want clean, and healthy lakes, and the more they're going to be engaged throughout the year," says Sodersten.

Nearly 200 volunteers made Saturday's events possible.


 

