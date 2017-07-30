Man Mound Historical Site in Baraboo becomes National Historic Landmark

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Man Mound near Baraboo is a truly unique site.

While many people love to embellish when it comes to detailing one-of-a-kind things to see in their hometown, the people of Baraboo, have a lot more to talk about than just their colorful circus history.

Saturday marked the dedication of the Man Mound as a National Historic Landmark; one of less than 2,500 places across the United States to earn the title.

The Man Mound is an ancient Ho Chunk effigy (also known as an Indian burial mound) sitting between Baraboo and Greenfield in Sauk County.

Area residents can truthfully gloat it is the only one of it's kind left.

Experts will tell you that while Indian burial mounds still exist, they are very rare. Even more rare is the Man Mound, created with precision to resemble a human wearing a headdress.

The effigy is over 1,000 years old and is the only human shaped mound left in all of North America.

Roughly 1,200 years ago, close to 5,000 burial mounds existed.

Of those 5,000, only five mounds were created in the likeness of a person. Fast forward to today; only a handful of burial mounds are left; most destroyed by industrialization and European settlers.

Volunteer caretakers like Rob Nurre say the mound is a incredibly important part of not just the Ho Chunk Tribe's history but the history of our state.

"To have something like this on the land is absolutely crucial historically," says Nurre, "Interestingly enough, this is the first effigy mound preserved in the State of Wisconsin."

The cherry on top says Nurre is getting the site recognized as a National Historic Landmark; saying the designation is long overdue but an exciting chapter in the history of the site, and of course the state.