Police: Victim will survive 13" stab wound

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 22-year-old man is recovering from stab wounds to his side and head after trying to break up a fight.

According to a release from Madison Police, the victim told police his sister and the suspect's girlfriend were fighting. The victim tried to intervene, and the suspect asked him if he wanted to fight. The victim says he declined and put his hands up. The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed him, leaving a 13" wound in his side and another stab wound on his head.

Officers spoke with the victim at the hospital. They say his injuries are serious, but he will survive.

The suspect is still at large. Madison Police say they are looking for a 29-year-old Hispanic man and to contact them with any information as their investigation continues.