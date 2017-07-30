Police: Victim will survive 13" stab wound

Police departments across the country are left scrambling after several models of Ford Explorer SUV's are potentially releasing amounts of carbon monoxide into their cabins.More >>
The family said 24-year-old Ciara Ann Philumalee was the person shot in the 3700 block of Karstens Drive.More >>
Richland County UW Extension Agent Adam Hady encourages farmers to use pesticide or trapping, but says it's best to leave the trapping to the professionals.More >>
Officials say a seaplane hit a large wave and overturned while trying to take off near an aviation convention in eastern Wisconsin, killing one person from Minnesota and critically injuring another.More >>
A Cottage Grove man who was involved in a McFarland teen's 2015 drunken, fatal crash, is charged with the felony child abuse of a three month old infant.More >>
The political world in Wisconsin and the rest of the country is coming to grips with a shocking move out of Washington Friday -- the removal of Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff.More >>
Three teenage boys accused of vandalizing a school in Reedsburg are now in custody.More >>
It was a night many shared with memories and tears. A ceremony was put on in Cambria Thursday night to remember the lives lost during the explosion at Didion Milling in May.More >>
Authorities used three doses of Narcan to save a woman Thursday.More >>
President Donald Trump has removed Wisconsin native Reince Priebus as his White House Chief of Staff, replacing him with retired U.S. Marine Corps General John Kelly, who had been serving as the Secretary of Homeland Security.More >>
Alder Paul Skidmore said as Navitus grows and picks up new accounts, the number of new jobs could increase to about a thousand.More >>
Representatives from developer Livesey announced that Navitus Health Solutions will anchor the project, bringing with it about 350 new jobs to the city.More >>
It includes possibly getting rid of Miller Riverview Campground.More >>
