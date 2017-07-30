Madison police give details of two persons of interest in Karstens Dr. homicide

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison police have released the names of two "persons of interest" in connection to a homicide on Karsten's Drive early Friday morning.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says they're looking for 34-year-old Jennifer L. Lovick and 33-year-old Korey V. Johnson. He says they're both wanted for questioning in connection with the death of 24-year-old Ciara Ann Philumalee on West Karstens Drive in Madison early Friday morning.

Chief Koval says Lovick and Johnson have been known to frequent the downtown area of Madison, specifically "the top of State Street".

Police say Lovick is 5'11'', 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and Johnson is 6'3'', 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Chief Koval says Lovick and Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say if you see either Lovick or Johnson, call 911 and do not approach them.