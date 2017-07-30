Milwaukee's Bud Selig inducted to Baseball Hall of Fame - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Milwaukee's Bud Selig inducted to Baseball Hall of Fame

Posted: Updated:
Cooperstown, NY (AP) -

Former Commissioner Bud Selig has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
   Selig, who turned 83 in Sunday, left a large imprint during more than 22 years as the leader of the game. He was instrumental in the approval of interleague play, the expansion of the playoffs, splitting each league into three divisions with wild cards, instituting video review and revenue-sharing in an era that saw the construction of 20 new ballparks.
   His tenure also included the Steroids Era and the cancellation of the 1994 World Series amid a players' strike, but he left baseball in excellent shape economically without labor strife and with a strict drug-testing policy that has helped clean up the game.
   Selig thanked his mother and father, his wife and family. He also cited the late commissioner Bart Giamatti, the late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, and Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson for their contributions to the game.
   Selig says it "really is an overwhelming day. What you've seen here today is a little boy's dreams come true."
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers open fall camp at Camp Randall Stadium

    Badgers open fall camp at Camp Randall Stadium

    Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season. 

    More >>

    Football season is here, but it's all about practice for the next three weeks. The Wisconsin Badgers opened their fall camp Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, kicking off their 2017 season. 

    More >>

  • Badgers to hold preseason practice Aug. 10 in Milwaukee

    Badgers to hold preseason practice Aug. 10 in Milwaukee

    The Wisconsin Badgers will hold a football practice in Milwaukee this preseason, a trip that coach Paul Chryst says is a way to break up training camp.    Wisconsin will practice at Custer Stadium on Aug. 10. Chryst says the team will also attend a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers that night at Miller Park.    Preseason football camp is starting earlier this year because of new rules that forbid two-a-day practices. More time is neede...More >>
    The Wisconsin Badgers will hold a football practice in Milwaukee this preseason, a trip that coach Paul Chryst says is a way to break up training camp.    Wisconsin will practice at Custer Stadium on Aug. 10. Chryst says the team will also attend a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers that night at Miller Park.    Preseason football camp is starting earlier this year because of new rules that forbid two-a-day practices. More time is neede...More >>

  • Fans can meet Wisconsin football team Friday at "Family Fun Day"

    Fans can meet Wisconsin football team Friday at "Family Fun Day"

    Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday. 

    More >>

    Fans are invited to meet this year's Badger Football team Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.